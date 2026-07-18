Hrithik Roshan backs Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, calls it…

Hrithik Roshan has publicly voiced his support for Sonam Wangchuk by sharing the activist's video online. His response has added momentum to the ongoing discussion surrounding the hunger strike and its demands.

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Hrithik Roshan lends support to Sonam Wangchuk (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has extended support to activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike over concerns linked to alleged examination irregularities. The actor shared a video featuring Wangchuk on social media and expressed that his message strongly connected with him. His reaction came as the protest continued to receive attention from people across different fields. With several public figures showing concern over the issue, Hrithik’s statement has added a new voice to the growing discussion around students seeking accountability and fairness in the examination system.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Sonam Wangchuk’s message

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a video of Sonam Wangchuk on his Instagram Stories after actor Lisa Ray posted the activist’s message online. In the video, Wangchuk spoke about the struggles faced by students preparing for competitive examinations and highlighted concerns over alleged paper leaks and irregularities.

Responding to the video, Hrithik said Wangchuk’s words felt “true” and shared his thoughts on the pressure students experience during their academic journey. “This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies,” Hrithik wrote while reacting to the message.

The actor’s comment also reminded many fans of his role in the 2019 film Super 30, where he portrayed mathematician and educator Anand Kumar. The movie focused on the challenges faced by students from underprivileged backgrounds and their efforts to achieve success through education.

See Hrithik Roshan’s viral Instagram Story here

Sonam Wangchuk continues indefinite hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk has been participating in an indefinite hunger strike connected to demands for action over alleged irregularities and examination paper leaks. The protest has been taking place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where demonstrators have been raising concerns about the impact of such issues on students.

Wangchuk joined the protest after it began earlier and started his hunger strike on June 28. Protesters have called for accountability and have demanded changes related to the handling of examination-related concerns.

Activist shifted to hospital amid health concerns

During the ongoing protest, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after his health condition reportedly deteriorated. According to police officials, the decision was taken following directions from the Delhi High Court and advice from medical experts.

Officials stated that the move was made to provide necessary medical care while ensuring compliance with court instructions. Police also claimed that protesters attempted to stop the process which led to a brief disturbance. They added that the situation was handled safely and denied allegations of any physical action against demonstrators.

Concerns raised over student hardships

In the video shared by Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Wangchuk spoke about the difficulties students face after years of preparation and the emotional impact caused by alleged unfair practices. He highlighted how examination issues can affect not only students but also families who invest years of effort and hope into these career paths.

The issue has continued to attract public attention, with voices from different sections expressing concern and calling for solutions that protect students’ futures.