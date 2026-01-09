Home

Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: When the War 2 star reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s slap incident after ‘silly ex’ remark controversy

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, revisit the moment when the War 2 star reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s slap incident amid the ‘silly ex’ remark controversy.

As Hrithik Roshan gears up to celebrate his 52nd birthday on January 10, a moment from his past involving Kangana Ranaut has been revisited by fans. This incident is not about his movies or stardom but about the calm and thoughtful way he handled a sensitive situation despite their complicated history.

About the slap incident

On 6 June 2024, Kangana Ranaut, fresh from her Lok Sabha election victory in Mandi, was slapped at Chandigarh airport by a CISF woman constable named Kulwinder Kaur. The constable was suspended immediately, and authorities took legal action. The incident caused a stir across the country, with many people criticizing the use of violence in a public place.

This is a security breach itself!

Hrithik Roshan’s quiet response

Hrithik did not release any statement about the incident. Instead, he liked a social media post that condemned the act. The post said that violence is never the answer, no matter the disagreements, and pointed out the dangers when security personnel act violently while on duty. Fans noticed his response and praised him for keeping a dignified distance, showing concern without reigniting old controversies.

The ‘Silly Ex’ controversy

The story between Hrithik and Kangana dates back to 2016. Kangana had mentioned “silly exes” in an interview. Hrithik, although not named, sent her a legal notice asking for clarification. This led to a public spat with statements and counterclaims. Rumors about their relationship had started during the filming of Krrish 3, and speculation about a fallout only added to the media frenzy. Reports also suggested Kangana was initially considered for Aashiqui 3 but was later replaced. Over time, the controversy faded but never fully went away.

About Hrithik and Krrish 3

Released in 2013, Krrish 3 remains one of Hrithik’s most iconic films. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie had Hrithik in a double role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha. Kangana played Kaya, a mutant with telekinetic powers, and her performance drew a lot of attention. The film was a huge success at the box office and strengthened Hrithik’s image as India’s first full-fledged superhero. It was also the last time Hrithik and Kangana worked together on screen.

More about Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik was last seen in the 2025 action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Despite high expectations, it failed to make an impact at the box office and was considered a major disappointment.

