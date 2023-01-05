Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence on Battling Depression During ‘War’: ‘I Was Dying…’

Hrithik Roshan revealed 2019 film War took a toll on his physical and mental health.

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 film War entertained the audience in all the right ways. Also starring Tiger Shroff, the drama is full of swag, and sass with high-octane action scenes. The Siddharth Anand directorial also has car-and-bike chasing scenes with jaw-dropping series of twists. Do you know, while filming the movie, Hrithik Roshan was battling with depression? Yes, you read it right! The highest-grossing film with a box office collection of over 400 crores was not a piece of cake for Hrithik. Recently, in a chat with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, the actor revealed mentally he wasn’t feeling good after a drastic body transformation.

War film took a toll on Hrithik Roshan’s physical and mental health

Hrithik Roshan said to his trainer he was dying while filming War. “I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train, and wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that’s when I knew I needed to make a change in my life”, the actor said in a recent chat show.

Hrithik Roshan has a tough fitness regime and a lot of his movies demand drastic body transformations. The actor continued, “It all boiled down to me not living the kind of life I should have – health-wise, body-wise. Somewhere along the way, I started feeling that it is okay to relax. I have to remember that even when I am playing characters like a visually-impaired man (in Kaabil), or a school teacher (Super 30), I cannot no longer let go of the lifestyle I have. This is not a transformation for the film. This is me trying to find the lifestyle that I maintain for the rest of my life. It is for longevity.”