Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 4 Years of Super 30: ‘It is an Experience I Will Cherish Forever’

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated four years of Super 30 and called it a memorable 'experience'.

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 4 Years of Super 30: Hrithik Roshan reinvented himself with his flawless artistry in Vikar Bahl’s Super 30. The actor’s transformation into Indian mathematics educator and founder of Super 30 programme Anand Kumar was hailed by fans and movie critics. Hrithik, known for portraying urbanised characters spoke in a different dialect as he portrayed a man from Patna, Bihar. Prior to the film he had showcased his acting prowess in films like Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar and Koi… Mil Gaya. However, Super 30 proved his versatility as an artist. As the film clocks four years since its release, the Fighter actor shared some throwback pictures along with his heartfelt message.

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S THROWBACK PICS FROM SUPER 30:

HRITHIK ROSHAN PENS HEARTFELT NOTE ON 4 YEARS OF SUPER 30

Hrithik, took to his Instagram stories and dropped photos from Super 30 sets along with some behind-the-scenes pics and movie stills. He called the Vikah Bahl directorial, “an experience lived” and said he will ‘cherish’ it ‘forever’. The film is considered one of the most unconventional projects in the actor’s career as he went into complete contrast of his on-screen image. Hrithik captioned his post as, “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.” He had spent a lot of time to practice his accent to bring out the much-needed finesse while essaying a rural and rooted character for the film. Super 30 is the biopic on Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar and his emotional journey and struggle in attempts towards educating and empowering underprivileged students. The actor labelled as the ‘superhero’ and ‘Greek God’ also underwent physical transformation to look convincing as the protagonist showcasing his dedication and commitment to the craft.

With impactful dialogues, compelling performance and remarkable experience on screen, Super 30 stands to be one of the most popular performances of Hrithik Roshan.

Currently, Hrithik is gearing up for Sidhharth Anand’s Fighter, touted as India’s first aerial action film. The actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles and is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

