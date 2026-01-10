Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday with a heartfelt message from Saba Azad: ‘Nothing in the...'

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 10, and the occasion was made even more special by a heartfelt message from his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared an intimate and affectionate post that quickly caught the attention of fans, offering a glimpse into the quieter, more personal side of the superstar.

The birthday wish stood out not for grand gestures, but for its warmth, honesty and deep emotion—something that resonated strongly with Hrithik’s followers.

What did Saba Azad share for Hrithik’s Birthday?

Saba posted a sun-kissed photograph of Hrithik where he is seen smiling softly and looking straight into the camera. The picture feels calm and unfiltered, reflecting a moment of genuine happiness rather than a posed celebrity shot.

Along with the photo, she penned a touching caption that spoke volumes about their relationship. She wrote, Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year, I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think, time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart.

I love you ♥️ @hrithikroshan.”

The message drew love from fans, many of whom praised its simplicity and emotional depth.

How did Hrithik and Saba make their relationship public?

Hrithik Roshan confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad by sharing a picture of the two on social media, ending months of speculation. The couple later made their first public appearance together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration. Since then, they have been open about their relationship and often share glimpses from holidays, events and everyday moments together.

Their easy chemistry and comfort with each other have earned them admiration from fans across social media platforms.

A look at Hrithik Roshan’s past and family life

Before his relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The two tied the knot in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan, in 2006, followed by Hridaan in 2008.

Hrithik and Sussanne announced their separation in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Despite parting ways, the two continue to co-parent their sons.

What’s happening on Hrithik’s work front?

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The action thriller, released during the Independence Day window, opened to mixed reviews and did not perform as expected at the box office.

Even so, Hrithik remains one of Bollywood’s most loved stars, and as he steps into another year of life, Saba Azad’s birthday wish has reminded fans that beyond the action hero image lies a man cherished deeply by those closest to him.