Hrithik Roshan Dedicates Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Saba Azad in Mushy Post: ‘Thank You For Being You’

Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt birthday note dedicated to Saba Azad in a mushy post as he shared a cute picture on social media.

Hrithik Roshan Dedicates Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Saba Azad: Hrithik Roshan, known for his charismatic screen presence and acting prowess recently showcased his romantic side. The actor penned a sweet birthday note for Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a while and often accompany each other at parties. The duo also poses for the paparazzzi whenever they are snapped together. However, neither of the two have openly spoken about their relationship so far. Though the power couple never misses an opportunity while posting mushy comments on each other’s social media handles. The Fighter actor not just praised Saba but also expressed his love for her.

HRITHIK ROSHAN SHARES CUTE PICTURE WITH SABA AZAD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

HRITHIK ROSHAN PENS ROMANTIC BIRTHDAY POST FOR SABA AZAD

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “We all look for that place That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership – just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!! That’s what it feels like with you.

like Home 🏠 That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane.

And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love. Fabs dropped heart and heat-shaped-eye emojis on the romantic post. In a recent interview with India Today, Saba opened up on paparazzi culture and the constant scrutiny on her personal life and said, “I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before.”

SABA AZAD SHARES GOOFY POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is based on the Indian Air Force and will be releasing on January 25, 2024. The actor will also soon commence shooting for YRF’s War 2, co-starring Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh. The movie is also speculated to have Salman Khn, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in special appearances as it is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

Saba Azad was recently seen in the series Who’s Your Gynac? and is also popularly known for playing Pipsi in Jim Sarbh-Ishwak Singh starrer science-biopic show – Rocket Boys.

