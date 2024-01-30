Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Fighter Casting Fees Revealed- Here’s What We Know

Home

Siddharth Anand's aerial action movie Fighter has proven to make a decent collection the box office. Recently there have been news about the casting fees of the actor and here's what we know.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Fighter Casting Fees Revealed

Mumbai: After basking the success of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action movie has created a buzz around the town. The is currently running successfully in theaters and looks like it will make a decent business at the box office. The Fighter movie was released in theaters on January 25, 2024. The movie is also one of its kind, it is worth noting that Fighter is India’s first aerial action movie directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal roles in the movie. Recently, the casting fees for the aerial action movie have been making a buzz around the town. It is now disclosed how much the casting of the movie charged for playing their roles in Fighter.

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor Charged Whopping Fees!

The aerial action movie grabbed the attention of the audience and got positive reviews from both fans and critics, surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in the box office collection. Based on ETimes, Hrithik is said to have earned Rs 85 crore for his role in the film. This is consistent with earlier reports from September 2023, which indicated that Roshan generally charges fees ranging from Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore per movie.

Deepika Padukone was said to have demanded a substantial fee for the movie, earning Rs 20 crores for her part. Anil Kapoor, who is also part of the cast, received a payment of Rs 15 crore.

Take a look at Fighter’s success in theatres:

Box Office collection of Fighter

According to a Sacnilk report, on the fifth day, the movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone earned Rs 8 crore across all languages. The total earnings of the film have reached Rs 126.50 crore. Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Mini, in this action-packed movie.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi as Air Force officers. Inspired by India’s airstrike in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack, Fighter is a collaborative project of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

