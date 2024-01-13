Home

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter Trailer To Drop Soon – Check Date Here

The makers of Fighter have revealed the trailer release date of the movie. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Fighter Trailer Release Date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter one of the most anticipated films is going to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers of the film have released the trailer release date. According to the information shared, the trailer of the movie will be released on January 15, 2024. Interestingly, Fighter is IMDb’s most-anticipated film of the year 2024.

Apart from the makers of the movie, Hrithik also took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Ready to drop. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Fighter is acclaimed as India’s most extensive aerial-action drama, marking Siddharth Anand’s comeback exactly a year after his blockbuster, Pathaan. Deepika Padukone is the connecting factor in both movies and is set to appear opposite Hrithik for the first time. The movie is expected to have a powerful performance of all the stars.

The movie is described as a high-octane action extravaganza, presenting a narrative that pays tribute to the resilient spirit of our IAF officers safeguarding our skies and defending the nation. Filmed predominantly at Indian Air Force bases, it features authentic Sukhois and Indian fighter planes.

In 2023, the makers of the film released the teaser of the movie introducing the cast of the film including Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Several ariel shots of the movie were presented in the teaser. The clip also features a kissing scene featuring Hrithik and Deepika. With the release of the teaser, the audience is now waiting for the film to be released.

