Mumbai: Although Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been separated for a long time, there is no hatred between them. The duo has always gotten along seamlessly and is always there for each other when they need it. Sussanne showed off a bit of her workout routine, and Hrithik couldn't help but appreciate her outfit. Sharing the post on her Instagram account, Khan captioned it, "Monday dumbell circuit… 📌Done."

Sussanne Khan could be seen working out with her dumbbells to David Guetta's Memories in the video she shared on Instagram. She dressed in full gym gear, including a black tank top, sneakers, a bun in her hair, and shorts. Her shorts definitely caught our attention. They were baggy, with a pastel blue and white colour scheme. There were also stars on the shorts. 'Haha I like the shorts,' Hrithik reacted in the comment section.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Saba Azad Doesn't Refuse She Was With Hrithik Roshan But Quickly Gets Off The Hook

Check this out:

While some of the admirers expressed their admiration and drew inspiration from this amazing woman others requested the couple to come back together. While on the work front, he will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. Hrithik took to Instagram last month to offer the first look of him as Vedha, which piqued fans’ interest in the film.

