Hrithik Roshan’s First Ever Post With Saba Azad: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his action drama Vikram Vedha, dropped the first-ever picture with ladylove Saba Azad. The actor dropped a throwback from London with his singer, and actor girlfriend on his Instagram. He captioned the picture, “Girl on a bench ❤️Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience.” In the picture, Saba looked away from the camera as she sat on the bench. She posed seriously and held her legs close on the bench. Hrithik, on the other hand, smiled as he looked at his ladylove. Hrithik Roshan shared the picture on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.Also Read - Did Saba Azad Just Make Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Hrithik Roshan Official?

HRITHIK ROSHAN’S FIRST EVER PICTURE WITH SABA AZAD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Saba Azad quickly reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s post, “Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon 🙂 best day with the best egg ♥️♥️” Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan called them cuties in the comment, and we cannot agree more! The picture created waves on the internet in no time. Hrithik Roshan’s fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. They dropped hearts and fire emojis for the couple. One of the users wrote, “She is the luckiest girl.” Another user wrote, “Meri taraf se haa hain ooh….Saahiba.” Another section trolled Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship. One of the users said, “Hrithik, you deserve better than this.” Another user said, “Isse better toh pehle wali this.” One of them also said, “Ache nahi lag rahe saath mein.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently attended back-to-back wedding festivities. The couple twin in white for Hrithik’s makeup artists’ engagement ceremony. They made heads turn at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Hrithik wore a black suit and Saba look royal in green ethnic attire.

What do you think about Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s pair? Let us know!