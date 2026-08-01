Hrithik Roshan finally REACTS to ‘Sorry, Hrithik’ movement amid renewed Kangana Ranaut debate: ‘Who cares anymore…’

Hrithik Roshan has responded to the growing online conversation around the ‘Sorry, Hrithik’ trend. The actor shared a brief reaction while hinting that he prefers addressing matters only with the right context.

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Hrithik Roshan responds to viral ‘Sorry, Hrithik’ trend with cryptic statement (PC: Twitter)

A social media trend involving Hrithik Roshan has once again brought attention to his long-running controversy with actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut. The actor recently responded after several users began sharing posts urging people to apologise to him over the dispute. The discussion gained momentum after fresh criticism against Kangana following her comments on the student-led movement by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). While the online debate continued, Hrithik shared his thoughts on why conversations should be based on facts rather than personal opinions.

Hrithik Roshan responds to viral online trend

The ‘Sorry, Hrithik’ trend gained attention after social media users revisited the actor’s past dispute with Kangana Ranaut. One of the posts that caught attention was shared by influencer Freddy Birdy, who wrote that the world owed Hrithik Roshan an apology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddy Birdy (@freddy_birdy)



Hrithik responded to the post in the comments section and shared his perspective on the discussion. He wrote: “My friend, siding with ‘A’ just cause you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?” His comment quickly attracted attention as fans interpreted it as a response to the renewed conversations surrounding the old controversy.

See Hrithik Roshan’s viral comment here

Why did the ‘Sorry, Hrithik’ trend start?

The online trend began after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut made comments about Gen Z protesters and young women while reacting to the CJP-led student movement. She referred to the protesters as “Generation Gutter” after objecting to certain remarks made during the demonstrations.

During the controversy, CJP leader and spokeperson Saurav Das also spoke about Kangana’s comments in an interview with Barkha Dutt on The Mojo Story. He mentioned that some friends compared his appearance to a younger Hrithik Roshan.

Saurav said, “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?” His remarks led many social media users to bring up Hrithik’s previous public battle with Kangana and start the apology trend.

What happened between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut?

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were involved in a highly publicised controversy in 2016. The situation began after Kangana referred to Hrithik as a “silly ex” during an interview while discussing her past relationships. Hrithik denied being in a relationship with Kangana and later sent a legal notice seeking an apology, claiming the comments affected his reputation. Kangana rejected the allegations and responded with a counter-notice.

The matter continued publicly for several months and involved legal proceedings. In 2017, reports stated that the cybercrime cell filed a closure report after the investigation did not find enough evidence to support the allegations.

Renewed discussion around an old controversy

Although the dispute between the two actors dates back nearly a decade, discussions around it continue to resurface whenever related topics trend online. Hrithik’s latest response appeared to focus less on the old controversy and more on the importance of having discussions based on context and verified facts. The actor’s brief comment has once again brought attention to one of Bollywood’s most talked-about public disputes.