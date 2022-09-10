Hrithik Roshan Viral Video: Actor Hrithik Roshan enjoys a massive fan following throughout the country. But a recent incident between the actor and one of his fans upset him. Hrithik Roshan became furious after a fan recently attempted to aggressively grab a selfie with him. The actor was spotted with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan after the screening of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

Hrithik was seen in the video standing next to his car, watching to make sure his sons were safe as they hopped inside the car. The Bang Bang actor looked upset by the fan’s behaviour as he forcedly took a selfie with him by sneaking past the actor’s security. The fan was soon moved away from the actor by a member of Hrithik’s staff, who appeared irritated. The fan and Hrithik’s security then got into a fight as Hrithik’s son was making his way to the car. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Amid Trailer Release Of Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan Starrer, A Throwback To The Alleged Love Affairs Of The Actors - Watch Video

Watch Hrithik Roshan’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Also Read - Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan- Saif Ali Khan’s Never Seen Before Avatars as Gangster And Cop, Watch High-Octane Action Drama Video

Fans flooded the comment section to defend the actor. One of the users wrote, “Respect a man’s privacy when he is with his kids.” Another user wrote, “The dark side about being a celebrity: 0 privacy!” One of them also wrote, “Oh god the fans are just too much. Respect his privacy for god’s sake. Everyone has right to spend quality time with his/her family weather he’s a celebrity or a common man. Let them live in peace.”

A similar incident occurred with actor Shah Rukh Khan, a few weeks ago while he was leaving the Mumbai airport. The superstar was shocked after a fan tried to coercively take a selfie with him. His elder son Aryan Khan was seen attempting to safeguard his father as they made their way to their car.

Hrithik Roshan is currently preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming movie Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan In the movie. The audience responded favourably to the trailer that premiered earlier this week. Hrithik also has ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

Watch this space for more updates on Hrithik Roshan!