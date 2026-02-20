Hrithik Roshan gets brutally trolled for reviewing Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo; Here’s why!

Home

Hrithik Roshan gets brutally trolled for reviewing Shahid Kapoors ORomeo; Heres why!

Hrithik Roshan recently praised O'Romeo in a tweet, calling Shahid Kapoor “absolutely brilliant,” but his post quickly drew heavy trolling. Check here.

This Valentine’s Day, Shahid Kapoor returns to theatres with his new film O’Romeo, also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Avinash Tiwary. This romantic action thriller marks the reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, who previously showcased the actor’s talent in films like ‘Kaminey’ (2009) and ‘Haider’ (2014). The film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. However, Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, praised O’Romeo in a recent tweet, calling Shahid Kapoor “absolutely brilliant.” His tweet, however, quickly attracted heavy trolling.

Hrithik Roshan slammed by the netizens

This morning, Hrithik Roshan shared his review of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film O’Romeo on his official social media handle. Hrithik wrote, “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.”

The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 20, 2026



The action in the film was also impressive. Some fans praised Hrithik for supporting Shahid. One wrote, “This is so sweet… one talent recognizing another. Others like you should also encourage the hard work and dedication Shahid Kapoor has put into this film. So, friends, ignore the negativity and go watch the film yourselves.”

Another netizen wrote, “It’s always great to see these two supporting each other. Thank you @iHrithik for your honest review! @shahidkapoor.” However, most people trolled Hrithik, reminding him of his review of ‘Dhurandhar’.

While reviewing Aditya Dhar’s film “Dhurandhar”, starring Ranveer Singh, Hrithik expressed how much he loved the film’s “brilliant” story and how much he had learned from it as a student of cinema. Hrithik further wrote that he disagreed with the film’s politics, which prompted strong reactions from netizens.

Referring to this, a netizen trolled Hrithik over his review of O’Romeo, asking, “So you liked this awful film but hated ‘Dhurandhar’?” Another wrote, “What’s so good about this film? You dislike films like ‘Dhurandhar’ but like this kind of rubbish. Amazing.” One more wrote, “Do you agree with the politics of ‘O Romeo’? There’s a dialogue in it: ‘Before Babri, there was a Hindu-Muslim Mahi in the underworld. The Hindu man with a tilak is the villain.’” Another social media user asked, “Don’t you see any politics in this, like you saw in ‘Dhurandhar’?”

