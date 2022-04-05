Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Mumbai Airport: Actor Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as he walked hand-in-hand with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Although, the couple hasn’t been vocal about their relationship, neither Hrithik nor Saba have denied the media reports. Photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of the couple holding hands as they walked at the Mumbai airport.Also Read - Did Saba Azad Just Make Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Hrithik Roshan Official?

The video got mixed responses while fans commented with heartfelt emojis and appreciation for the couple, some users trolled the couple with some nasty comments. There were a few funny comments as well in good humour. A fan wrote, “Sweet couple,” with heart shaped eyes emoji while another user commented, “cute,” along with a smiling emoji. One user wrote, “Ab kya rumoured it’s clear.” A user wrote, “Kangana blocking Viral.” Some trolls posted age shaming comments on the age difference between the couple. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is All Praises For His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad, Former Gives a Shoutout Ahead of Her Gig

Hrithik-Saba’s Viral Video Gets Hilarious Responses

Saba Bonds With The Roshans

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together on a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant as the couple walked out holding hands. The couple has been quite in the news for their social media PDA dropping emojis and comments on their Instagram handles. Hrithik’s family had earlier sent home cooked food for Saba when thelatter was unwell, Saba later thanked them on Instagram. Hrithik’s uncle and composer Rajesh Roshan posted a picture from a family lunch a few weeks ago where Saba could be seen sitting alongside the Roshans.

Hrithik and Saba Share Camaraderie With Each Other’s Exes!

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Suzzane. The couple separated in 2013. Hrithik and Suzzane have two kids Hrehaan and Hridaan from their marriage. Recently Suzzane and Saba commented on each others Instagram posts. Saba who was previously dating Naseeruddin Shah’s actor son Imaad Shah also has an electro-funk band with him called Madboy/Mink. Hrithik had praised Imaad and Saba for their live concert in Mumbai a month ago.

Saba was recently seen in the web series ‘Rocket Boys’ where she played Pipsy, a fictional love interest of the legendary nuclear scientist Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha played by Jim Sarbh.

Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone.