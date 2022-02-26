Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has recently made the news for his rumoured relationship with actor and musician Saba Azad. The suspicion about the two dating arose when they were seen walking hand in hand out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Saba even made it into a Roshan family photo lately, when Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a photo from their family lunch. The Bang Bang actor has now given a shout to his rumoured girlfriend on his Instagram story.Also Read - Not an Elite Dating App But Twitter Played Cupid For Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan shared a photo with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Killed it you guys." Hrithik also marked the location and added the link to book the tickets.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s story for Saba:

For the uninitiated, Saba and Imaad form the Madboy/Mink band. The two continue to perform in this electro-funk band. Previously, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan had praised Saba and her band. Hrithik and Saba were twinning in white and enjoyed Kerala food with the Roshan family. The pictures made quite the stir on the internet and while we couldn’t stop adoring the two, fans are happy for the Greek God of Bollywood.

We surely ship this sail! Let us know what you think. Watch this space for more updates.