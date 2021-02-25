Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s legal battle with Hrithik Roshan from 2016 is being dragged on till now. As per the latest report, the Mumbai Crime branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) will be issuing summons to Hrithik Roshan soon. Sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch said Hrithik Roshan will be called for statement recording in the case this week. CIU is investigating the complaint filed by Hrithik in the Hrithik vs Kangana Email Case. In 2016, Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint to the cyber police station in Bandra-Kurla complex under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation), along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act. After this, Kangana slapped him with legal notices. According to a report in Free Press Journal, Hrithik had first sent a legal notice and demanded an apology from Ranaut and to clear the air about their alleged affair that he refuted firmly. Refusing to apologise, Kangana had then sent a counter-notice, warning the actor to take back his notice or face a criminal case. Also Read - Thalaivi vs Bunty Aur Babli 2: Kangana Ranaut And Rani Mukerji to Compete With Each Other At Box Office

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan in 2017 had said, "We gave our side of the truth to the cyber crime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets. It's now up to the authorities to decide who's telling the truth. We've always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I've taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon."

Recently, in December 2020, the Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut Case was transferred to CIU on a request made by Hrithik Roshan’s lawyer. The case was earlier with Mumbai’s Cyber Cell.