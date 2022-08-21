‘Hrithik Roshan Maafi Maang’ Trends Big: Hrithik Roshan new advertisement for food delivery app Zomato is facing backlash over hurting religious sentiments. Hirthik and the food delivery app became the target of online boycott trend on Sunday after two priests from Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple demanded to withdraw the ad commercial. In the advertisement featuring Hrithik the actor plays commando who orders food from ‘Mahakal restuarant’ via Zomato. The Ujjain priests have objected to the ad and stated that the prasad (food offered to God as a devotional offering, later distributed among devotees), is given on a thali (plate) free of cost to devotees and pilgrims. They told that prasad is not something that can be ordered online through the food delivery app.Also Read - Salaar vs Fighter on September 28, 2023: Prabhas And Hrithik Roshan to Fight it Out at Box Office

Mahakeshwar Priests Offended Over Hrithik’s New Ad Commercial

Hirthik’s ad shows him telling everyone, “Khaane ka Mann kiya Ujjain me to Mahakal se manga liya (I felt hungry at Ujjain, so ordered food from Mahakal).” The advertisemnt doesn’t specify that the actor is referring to the Mahakal restaurant rather than the Mahakaleshwar temple. Mahakal is another name for Lord Shiva and Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the most pious and sacred among 12 Jyotirlingas worshipped by Hindus. A netizen offended by the ad wrote, “@Zomato, which serves non-veg, wants to run its business by ironing the Prasad Thali of the holy Mahakal temple of Hindus. Now. So wake up my Hindu brave brothers..And show Zomato and Hrithik Roshan their rightful place.” Another user wrote, “New Zomato ad featuring Hrithik Roshan links Mahakaleshwar temple to food delivery ! We demand strict action against the advertisement that hurt religious sentiments of HINDUS ! #Zomato_Insults_Mahakal #Boycott_Zomato.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport, Fans Say 'Love is in The Air' - Watch Viral Video

Check out this reaction of temple priests on the controversial ad:

#रितिक_रोशन_माफी_मांग

It’s not a Hindi film industry it’s only money making remakars Bollywood. they have no feelings for Sanatan Dharma Hindu.#Boycott_Zomato#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal pic.twitter.com/CAxmwI5ZRR — Satenderrawat (@satenderrawatuk) August 21, 2022

However, the food deliver app has issued clarification through their twitter handle stating that the video is part of ‘PAN India campaign to promote local restaurants.’ Mahakaal restaurant happens to be Zomato’s ‘high-order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain.’

Check out the clarification tweets:

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer ad that ran in specific pin codes of Ujjain referenced ‘thalis’ at ‘Mahakal Restaurant’, and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple. (1/n) — zomato care (@zomatocare) August 21, 2022

The video is part of a pan-India campaign for which we identified top local restaurants and their top dishes based on popularity in each city. (3/n) — zomato care (@zomatocare) August 21, 2022

Hrithik is already facing online hate for praising Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha while a section of netizens have trended Boycott Vikram Vedha. The actors upcoming film co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte is the remake of the Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati.

