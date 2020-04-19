Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has made a four-year-old fan’s birthday more special after the actor send him a message. A social media user took to Twitter where she shared a video of her son having a fan moment as he talks to his favourite actor. In the video, the child sweetly answers his mother’s questions and also says that he has green eyes and six fingers like him. However, he has dark eyes and five fingers only. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Hilariously Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya Scene With Sister in TikTok Video And it Will Leave You in Splits | Watch

She captioned it, "Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you." (sic)

To which, Hrithik replied: "Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved…all my love."

Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you. pic.twitter.com/bur7szWVjC — Dipti srivastava (@Diptisr75628275) April 15, 2020



Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, Hirthik has decided to provide 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who are unable to provide for themselves in these times of COVID-19 lockdown. Hrithik has also provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers.

On another note, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is going to be the first Bollywood release in China once normalcy returns there. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the Vikas Bahl directorial is all set to hit the screens in China as the country tries to bounce back after the coronavirus crisis that reportedly originated in Wuhan. The country lifted its lockdown earlier this month after the situation started to improve in the last few weeks. The news was confirmed by the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group Shibashish Sarkar who said they had applied for the censor certificate of Super 30 in China and are hoping to have the film screened there once the industry opens.