Actor Hrithik Roshan, who worked alongside Rishi Kapoor in 2012's Agneepath, feels late actor's blessings helped him in becoming who he is today. Hrithik took to Instagram to share a beautiful and emotional post in the memory of his Chintu uncle. With an adorable picture of Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and him, the actor penned, "Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called.. I don't think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me."

Hrithik Roshan shares his experience with Rishi ji and how much respect he has for the late actor. He continued, "Everytime dad called and said 'chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you', I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength at my weakest moments."

It was a task for Hrithik Roshan to impress Rishi ji with his work. He said, It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. It made me believe in myself. Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes, thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood, for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work."

Hrithik liked Rishi Kapoor’s advice and honesty. The late actor made Hrithik believed whatever he said. “And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much . ❤️”, wrote Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram post.

In Agneepath, Rishi played Rauf Lala, an underworld Don while Hrithik essayed the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a man seeking to avenge the murder of his father and his wife.