As Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, son Hrithik Roshan along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and wished their parents in the most adorable way. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of videos of him playing piano and singing 'Happy Anniversary' song for his parents.

In one of the videos, Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan, and Hredhaan made sure they were present (virtually) to wish Rakesh and Pinkie on their special day and so were the rest of the family members including Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan.

Taking it to the captions, the Super 30 actor wrote: "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors ! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you."

Watch the video here:

Sussanne is temporarily living with Hrithik Roshan to spend time with their two sons during the lockdown. Rakesh Roshan in a recent interview with Spotboye spoke about Sussanne Khan, his former daughter-in-law returning to his son Hrithik Roshan’s house with their kids. He said, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

On staying together with ex-wife, Hrithik said, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in War. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in a lead role. War was a massive hit and was also lauded by the critics.