Hrithik Roshan REACTS to rumours about replacing Ranveer Singh in Don 3, ‘It’s important to…’

Hrithik Roshan has addressed circulating reports suggesting he might replace Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The actor emphasized the importance of verifying news before sharing and setting the record straight amid casting speculations.

The buzz around Bollywood’s upcoming film Don 3 took a new turn when rumours suggested that Hrithik Roshan might step in to replace Ranveer Singh. Fans and media were quick to speculate following reports linking Hrithik to the project, sparking widespread online discussions. Now, Hrithik has stepped forward to address the situation and clarify his stance.

What did Hrithik Roshan say?

Speaking to Variety India, Hrithik Roshan emphasized the importance of verifying information before spreading it. He said, “What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

With this statement, Hrithik aims to end the speculation and reassure fans that the circulating rumours about him replacing Ranveer Singh are entirely false. He made it clear that his involvement in the project was never under consideration.

Background of the Don 3 controversy

The current tensions stem from creative differences between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house. Reports indicate that Ranveer decided to step away from the project due to issues with the script and production planning, leading Excel Entertainment to claim losses of Rs 40 crore. The production house reportedly attributed the setback to Ranveer’s exit, while the actor maintains that his decision was purely professional and focused on working with fully developed material.

More about the feud

A report from Bollywood Hungama noted that during a second meeting under the Producers Guild of India, Ranveer reportedly criticized Excel Entertainment for ‘unprofessionalism’ and not having a bound script ready. The guild has stepped in to mediate and prevent further fallout between the two parties.

Despite the ongoing feud, Hrithik’s clarification puts an end to speculation about his involvement. Farhan and Ranveer, who previously shared a close bond and even acted together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, remain at the center of media attention as the situation unfolds.

