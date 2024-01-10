Home

Pinkie Roshan, mother of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan penned a descriptive caption along with pictures of her five year old son.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turned 50 today, and her mother Pinkie Roshan posted a beautiful heartwarming post on social media. Fans were surprised to see the actor’s childhood photo with a lovely caption. The photograph showed young Hrithik when he was just five months old. Now at the age of 50, Pinkie took to Instagram to surprise her son with her magical words. Read along.

‘From 5 To 50 Your Journey Was A Success ‘ Writes Pinkie Roshan

Pinkie took a stroll down memory lane and wrote, “These two photos symbolise the same innocent soul with a kind heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may have been shared with millions through movies and social media, but for those who know and love you, we understand that you have always been extraordinary.

You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing happiness to so many, but I have known you since the moment you were a heartbeat, and the immense joy you brought was felt deeply and purely within me. Many nights I would fall asleep with my heartbeat singing a lullaby and comforting yours as it grew within my soul (sic).”

Pinkie continued to shower her son with praise for bringing happiness and assisting others. She further expressed, “When you came into this world, you embraced the opportunity to spread joy, bring laughter and dance, and make people feel alive (sic).”

“You have advocated for the marginalised, shown empathy towards people from all backgrounds, and demonstrated a deep respect for women that not only serves as a role model for your own sons but also put other men to shame. Your entire life has been dedicated to serving others and helping them realise their full potential, attain enlightenment, and surpass the limitations they have placed upon themselves (sic).”

Pinkie, further appreciated Hrithik’s professional front and wrote, “How? Through your example because you practice what you preach and it’s not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do (sic).”

The proud mother signed out by saying, “You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It’s because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky, and go farther than you dare to dream because, at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love (sic).”

Although fans were quick to react to Pinkie’s Instagram post, her son has yet to respond to the post. Hrithik’s mother has made it to the headlines with her heartwarming message on her son’s birthday. While many fans called her post ‘the best’ and others appreciated her ‘beautiful message.’

Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad Shares A Kiss With The Birthday Boy

Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, recently posted a short clip of the birthday boy hanging out on the balcony. The video also showed them sharing a kiss on Hrithik’s birthday. Saba captioned her Instagram post, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light (sic).”

Fans were quick to react at Saba’s Instagram post, the comment section flooded with heart emojis and birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan. A user commented, One of the most adorable couple (heart emojis)(sic).”

