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Hrithik Roshan recreates Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai steps during baraati dance, fans say No one like him - Watch viral video

Hrithik Roshan recreates Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai steps during baraati dance, fans say ‘No one like him’ – Watch viral video

Hrithik Roshan has left fans impressed after a video of him recreating the iconic dance steps from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai went viral on social media. The actor’s energetic performance at a wedding celebration quickly became an online sensation, with fans praising his fitness, charm, and effortless dance moves at 52. Watch.

Hrithik Roshan's viral dance (PC: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan recently brought back the magic of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai at a friend’s wedding in Jaisalmer, and fans cannot stop talking about it. A viral video from the celebration shows the actor dancing and singing along with guests to songs from his debut film. In the clip, Hrithik is seen dressed in a beige sherwani set, dancing to the song at a wedding, reportedly at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The actor sent his fans on a nostalgic trip, matching the same energy and signature hook steps from one of his iconic songs, “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.” His energetic moves and effortless style impressed many on social media, with several users once again calling him Bollywood’s ultimate dance king.

Hrithik Roshan’s video has become a sensation on social media, with fans praising his fitness and energy. Even at the age of 52, many users feel the actor continues to outshine the younger generation. Fans also appreciated how his charm has remained unchanged over the past 26 years. One user wrote, “This video is full of nostalgia. Watching Hrithik recreate his iconic step from the song Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai proves that some moments are truly priceless.”

Watch the viral video of Hrithik Roshan:

#HrithikRoshan setting the dance floor ON FIRE at a friend’s wedding ❤️ That energy, those moves, that aura… effortless as always ✨ Man really dances like nobody else in Bollywood #Bollywood #DanceIcon #WeddingVibes pic.twitter.com/cytoDOIoDf — CriticQ | Cinema Insider (@FantasyAfsane) May 8, 2026

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As per the video, Hrithik made sure to dance in a group of guests, who also joined him on the dance floor. The clip has drawn widespread attention, with fans praising his moves. Other users wrote that Hrithik Roshan looks 25, not 52, while another fan commented, “No one can dance like him.”

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai holds special significance for both Hrithik and his fans, as it marked his Bollywood debut and became a massive box office success. Hrithik played a double role as Raj and Rohit in the film, which also launched Ameesha Patel in Bollywood. The movie was produced and directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan.

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On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and was released in 2025. There are reports Roshan will be returning in his most anticipated Krrish 4. There are potential delays due to a high budget of Rs 600 crore and production challenges.

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