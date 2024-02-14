Home

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Redefines Strength in Heartfelt Post As He Shares Mirror Selfie With Crutches – SEE Here

Hrithik Roshan Redefines Strength in Heartfelt Post As He Shares Mirror Selfie With Crutches – SEE Here

Hrithik Roshan, renowned as one of Bollywood's most fit actors, is famous for his physical transformations in films.

Hrithik Roshan posted this photo on Instagram.

Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Whenever Hritik starts working on a role, he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to transforming his body. Recently, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter underwent three distinct appearance changes. Now, in a latest Instagram post, Hrithik revealed that he suffered from a muscle pull and shared a photo with crutches. Additionally, he expressed his perspective on genuine strength and addressed the societal conditioning that discourages men from expressing vulnerability when they’re unwell.

Trending Now

Taking to Instagram, the Fighter actor shared mirror selfies where he can be seen taking support of crutches in order to stand on his feet. With that, the actor wrote a huge post talking about the real strength of a man. The actor wrote”Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be with crutches or a wheelchair and how did that make you feel? (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik’s Personal Incident

Hrithik’s post also talked about his personal incident and revealed, “I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as “strong”. I remember saying “But Deda, it’s just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!” It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing. (sic).”

He added, “But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity. I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability – and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside. (sic)”

Hrithik Roshan’s Talks About Strength

Later in the post, the actor also talks about the strength and its relationship with men. The actor further writes, “f**k em!” That’s applicable sure. Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me. But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the “image” of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself, then you’re my hero. ”

Hrithik Conclude the post

Explaining the reason for his use of crutches, Hrithik Roshan stated, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday and woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches are just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it. (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.