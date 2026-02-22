Home

Hrithik Roshan remembers guru MM Baig with emotional words after his tragic death, ‘Forever be grateful…’

Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt message remembering his mentor MM Baig, highlighting the guidance and support he received and expressing deep gratitude after his untimely death.

Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed deep grief over the sudden passing of filmmaker and mentor MM Baig, who was found dead at his residence in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Baig, 76, was widely respected for his contributions to Hindi cinema and as the father of child artist Baby Guddu. Hrithik took to social media to share a heartfelt note honoring Baig’s guidance during the early days of his acting career, saying he would forever remain grateful for his mentor’s support and encouragement.

What did Hrithik say about his mentor?

On February 21, Hrithik Roshan posted an emotional message remembering Baig. He wrote, “My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery … you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability.”

Hrithik recalled how Baig helped him find his way when he felt lost at the age of 18. He added that he continues to practice the lessons taught by his mentor even today. Hrithik concluded his note with a moving tribute, “Rest in peace, my teacher – M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family.”

Circumstances surrounding MM Baig’s death

MM Baig was found dead at his Mumbai home earlier this week. Neighbours alerted authorities after noticing he had not been seen for several days and a foul smell emerged from the residence. He had been living alone and reportedly unwell for some time. Authorities confirmed his passing after entering his residence.

The legacy of MM Baig

MM Baig began his career as an assistant director, working with filmmakers like J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar and Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan. He contributed to several Hindi films including Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993) Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989) Karz Chukana Hai (1991) Kala Bazaar (1989) and Kishen Kanhaiya (1990). Known for nurturing talent, he played a crucial role in shaping the careers of many actors, including Hrithik Roshan.

Baig’s mentorship left a lasting impact on Hrithik and many others. His guidance helped budding actors overcome challenges such as shyness and stage fright, instilling confidence and discipline. Hrithik’s tribute emphasizes the gratitude and respect his mentor earned over decades in the film industry.

