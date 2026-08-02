Hrithik Roshan rents out Mumbai office for Rs 17 lakh per month; five-year deal worth crores grabs attention

Hrithik Roshan has made another smart real estate move by leasing out his commercial office space in Mumbai for Rs 17 lakh a month. The five-year agreement is expected to generate rental income worth crores, making headlines across the industry.

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Hrithik Roshan (PC: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan is once again in the spotlight, but this time it has nothing to do with an upcoming film. The Bollywood star has made headlines for a major commercial real estate deal in Mumbai, proving that his investments are just as impressive as his on-screen career. The actor has leased out a premium office space in Andheri West, Mumbai for Rs 17 lakh per month under a long-term agreement that is expected to earn him a sizeable rental income over the next five years. While fans eagerly await his next big-screen appearance, his latest property move has caught the attention of both the entertainment and real estate worlds. Here’s a look at the deal and why it is creating buzz.

Hrithik Roshan leases Mumbai office for Rs 17 lakh per month

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Hrithik Roshan has leased out a commercial office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Clearsynth Labs Limited. Under the lease agreement, the monthly rent is set at Rs 17 lakh for the initial three-year period, spanning April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. From April 1, 2029, the rent will be revised to Rs 19.55 lakh per month for the remaining two years, with the lease concluding on March 31, 2031, as per the reports.

The office space measures nearly 6,000 sq ft and is located at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road. The agreement also includes seven dedicated parking spaces, while the tenant has reportedly paid a security deposit of Rs 68 lakh. The rent is expected to increase by 15 per cent from the fourth year onwards, as per the registered agreement.

Hrithik Roshan’s office space deal expected to earn rental income worth crores

The commercial lease is expected to generate rental income worth crores over its five-year duration. Starting at Rs 17 lakh per month, the agreement also includes a scheduled rent escalation after the initial three years, making it an even more valuable long-term investment.

Hrithik has consistently expanded his property portfolio over the years and has often made headlines for strategic real estate investments. His latest deal further reflects the growing interest among celebrities in commercial properties that offer stable rental returns alongside capital appreciation.

Hrithik Roshan’s growing real estate portfolio

This is not the first time Hrithik Roshan has made news for a high-value property transaction. In recent years, the actor has invested in several premium residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, reinforcing his position as one of Bollywood’s prominent celebrity investors.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action thriller film War 2 in 2025. Recently, he made a special cameo appearance in Alpha which released in July 2026.