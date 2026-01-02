Hrithik Roshan reunites with ex-wife Sussanne at cousin’s wedding, family moment wins hearts – See pics

Hrithik Roshan recently gave fans a rare and beautiful glimpse into his close-knit family life as he shared moments from his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. The intimate yet grand celebration saw the entire Roshan clan come together, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity family gatherings of the season.

Eshaan, who is the son of music composer Rajesh Roshan, tied the knot with actress and model Aishwarya Singh on December 23. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, and the pictures shared by Hrithik instantly caught everyone’s attention for all the right reasons.

A picture-perfect family moment

What truly stood out was the warm family portrait featuring Hrithik, his former wife Sussanne Khan, their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and Sussanne’s current partner Arslan Goni. The blended family posed together effortlessly, radiating comfort, maturity and mutual respect.

Fans couldn’t help but admire how gracefully Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent while maintaining a cordial bond. The moment also reflected how modern families are redefining relationships beyond traditional labels.

Hrithik’s emotional note for cousin Eshaan

Along with the pictures, Hrithik shared a heartfelt note for the groom that instantly struck an emotional chord. He praised Eshaan not just as family but as a person who has grown into a confident and compassionate individual.

Calling him a “rare and exceptional human being,” Hrithik wrote about watching Eshaan evolve both personally and professionally. He encouraged him to embrace his strength, trust his instincts, and move forward fearlessly in both life and love.

The actor also expressed pride in Eshaan’s journey as a filmmaker, highlighting his work ethic and creative drive.

Who is Eshaan Roshan?

For those unfamiliar, Eshaan Roshan works as a producer at HRX Films. He has previously assisted on films like Krrish 3 and Kaabil, gaining hands-on experience in filmmaking. Over the years, he has steadily built his career behind the scenes while staying away from the limelight.

A wedding full of dance, love and memories

The celebrations also included a joyful dance performance by Hrithik, his sons, cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni. The group grooved to Sukhbir’s popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave, and the video quickly went viral for its infectious energy.

While Hrithik continues his relationship with Saba Azad, and Sussanne with Arslan Goni, moments like these show how the family remains closely knit despite changing dynamics.

The wedding wasn’t just a celebration of love between two people — it became a beautiful reminder of togetherness, maturity and evolving family bonds.