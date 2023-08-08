Home

Hrithik Roshan Reveals Someone Told His Father to Not Launch Him in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’: ‘I Won’t Name, But…’

Hrithik Roshan revealed that an unnamed individual close to his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had strongly advised against casting him in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Actor Hrithik Roshan unveiled a fascinating behind-the-scenes tale about his debut film, the iconic Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Recounting a pivotal moment before the commencement of the film’s production, Hrithik revealed that an unnamed individual close to his father and acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had strongly advised against casting him in the movie. While talking to Film Companion, Hrithik revealed that his father though didn’t listen to anyone and went ahead with him.

Hrithik Roshan on His Debut With Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Sharing his perspective on the situation, Hrithik acknowledged that he had also, to some extent, considered the advice. Roshan said in an interview with the portal, “My first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai… so I won’t name who it was now, but someone told my dad that you should not make this film because of whatever reasons. The person said this should not be the first film. I also at a certain point kind of agreed a little bit. This is pre-shooting, pre-everything, we just had the script. And that meeting ended and my dad after the meeting got even more convinced that this is the kind of film that speaks to him, and that he was going to make this film.”

Hrithik Roshan talks about his father Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan further said about Rakesh Roshan, “So he is very solid inside. He just knows, when he knows. When he speaks to his colleagues or my friends for feedback, that is all he is doing – just getting feedback. He wants to just hear what you are saying. It will either… if it is good, it will empower him, if it is bad, it will empower him. He will learn something. It is a great quality to have… It is just a matter of how secure you are as a person and as a filmmaker.”

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000 emerged as a monumental success, not just launching Hrithik Roshan’s illustrious acting career but also becoming the film with top music charts. Along with Hrithik, the film also featured Ameesha Patel in the lead, who also marked her acting debut with the film. Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi were supporting actors.

