Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception: Hrithik Roshan attended the star-studded wedding reception of actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha with his girlfriend Saba Azad on Tuesday. The wedding reception which underwent on Tuesday night in Mumbai, saw Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad among the early guests to arrive at the venue. They posed as a happy romantic couple in front of the paps. For the reception, Hrithik Roshan was dressed in a crisp black suit, on the other hand, Saba kept it all traditional, as she opted for a lustrous green kurta set from Raw Mango. She accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery and styled her hair into a twisted braid bun.Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal’s Wedding Reception Outfits Disappoint Fans; Netizens Slam Stylists-Designers And Say ‘Bakwas Choice’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are official about their relationship, often the couple is spotted together in the city. Also, they never miss a chance to drop mushy comments on each other’s social media posts. As soon as the pictures of the two were out, fans started asking ‘When are you two planning to get married?’ Also Read - Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Ooze Royalty in Ivory-White Lehenga And Sherwani, Give Full Nawabi Vibes in Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal Wedding Photos Are Here, It’s All About White And Dher Sara Pyaar

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends, on Tuesday. The list included Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj among others.