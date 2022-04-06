Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been making headlines since Tuesday as the couples (Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan) were spotted holding hands at the Mumbai airport. The four of them are in Goa and were last night clicked at actor Pooja Bedi’s party. The tipsy pics of Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan from the bash have gone viral. Pooja Bedi had shared on her Instagram handle and also gave a glimpse of Farah Khan Ali, Zayed Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor from the party. Although these two couples haven’t been vocal about their relationship, but through the video posted by a pap, they looked like giving a clarity to their fans that yes, there is something going on between them as they held hands at the Mumbai airport.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Walks Hand-in-Hand With Saba Azad, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were clicked separately, while Sussanne and Arslan were captured along with others at the same place. Fans were quick to comment on the post shared by a pap that wrote, “According to reports, exes Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were partying together with their current partners Saba Azad and Arslan Goni at a get-together hosted by Pooja Bedi in Goa.” Fans of these four were happy for confirming the relationship at the airport, however, a section of media were not ok with the fact how these four can gel along with each other. One of the comments read, ‘Ab kuch nahi chupa’. Another comment was on how modern they are, ‘Kalyug h kuch v ho skta h’. Also Read - Did Saba Azad Just Make Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Hrithik Roshan Official?

Have a look at the pictures from Pooja Bedi’s party:

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together on a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant as the couple walked out holding hands. The couple has been quite in the news for their social media PDA dropping emojis and comments on their Instagram handles. Hrithik’s family had earlier sent home cooked food for Saba when thelatter was unwell, Saba later thanked them on Instagram. Hrithik’s uncle and composer Rajesh Roshan too posted a picture from a family lunch a few weeks ago where Saba could be seen sitting alongside the Roshans.