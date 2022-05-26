Love birds Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni partied together last night at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday. The couples were seen having a good time together at the bash in Mumbai and many pictures from the same are now going viral on the internet. A set of new pictures from the event are now going viral in which Hrithik and Sussanne are seen posing with their current partners holding hands. While Hrithik and Saba walked hand-in-hand, Sussanne-Arslan entered the party and posed closely with each other.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Puts on Jaw-Dropping Display in Black Cut-Out Dress Worth Rs 67K at Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash

In one of the pics, Sussanne was seen holding Arslan’s arm and in another picture, Hrithik and Saba twinned in black, were seen looking into each other’s eyes. Netizens on social media reacted to the pictures and called Hrithik-Saba ‘Father daughter jodi’. Another one wrote, “Ye dekh k ehsaas hota hai k dil se chaho toh kuch bhi mil sakta hai always forever fan of Hrithik❤️”. “Anupama ki shadiii manzooor h public ko per hrithik Roshan ki gf ni! Waah re equality !😂👏”, wrote a fan. Also Read - Malaika Arora Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing Neon Green Jacket-Shorts at Karan Johar’s Party, Netizen Ask ‘Parrot Ho Kya?'

A fan of Hrithik Roshan called their relationship ‘Modern Love in Mumbai’. The name is written after the release of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Modern Love Mumbai. Also Read - Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Party Will Remind You of Cannes: It Has Red Carpet, Blingy Theme And a Lot of Fun

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are head over heels in love:

Check some videos of them here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni’s video from Karan Johar’s party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaunbolaabollywood (@kaunbolaa_bollywood)

Watch this space for more updates!