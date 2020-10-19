On actor Kunal Kapoor’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan takes down a memory lane to wish him with a hilarious caption. The War actor took to Instagram to share a rare throwback picture with one of his close friends Kunal. He wrote, “Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two @kapoorkkunal.” Also Read - Sunil Gaikwad Who Shot Rakesh Roshan in 2000 Arrested by Mumbai Police After he Jumped Parole by 3 Months

The old picture of Hrithik and Kunal looks like from 2000 as his looks are similar to one in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Hrithik is seen sporting a pair of denim and blue shirt and white jacket, while Kunal, on the other hand, is seen all comfy in shorts and T-shirt as they both look at the lens. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan as Sourav Ganguly in Biopic? BCCI President's Answer Will Make Your Day

Have a look at this throwback picture of Hrithik and Kunal:

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor are old and best friends and have often been clicked together. Hrithik loves his dressing style and had also praised his posts on Instagram. On being asked to name the best dressed person, Hrithik had told a news portal, “Kunal Kapoor, who is a good friend of mine. He just knows what to wear and when to wear it; his Instagram posts are spot on. I am learning from him now.”

On the work front, Kunal Kapoor is seen in 2006 film Rang De Basanti, 20111 film Don, 2016 film Dear Zindagi, 2018 film Gold. Hrithik, on the other hand, was seen in 2019 film War.