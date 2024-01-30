Home

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Shares Excitement of Completing Shot In Fighter Movie: ‘I Lit Cigarettes But…’

Hrithik Roshan Shares Excitement of Completing Shot In Fighter Movie: ‘I Lit Cigarettes But…’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in a recent conversation revealed that he smoked in joy when his body shots were over in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Here's what he added further.

Hrithik Roshan Shares Excitement of Completing Shot In Fighter Movie: ‘I Lit Cigarettes But...'

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s latest movie Fighter is currently garnering success in theaters. Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film proved to be another blockbuster hit in theaters. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan who plays the character Patty along with Deepika Padukone who portrays Minni in the lead role. Recently during a conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik revealed that he had to make several transformations in the movie which was difficult for him and while he achieved transformation, he celebrated it uniquely.

Trending Now

Hrithik Roshan Explains His Difficult Transformation Journey

During the conversation with the media house, the actor had to undergo three transformations for the movie which was quite a difficult task to achieve. Hrithik stated, “I had to do three transformations, one just to check if I still have the ability before the film started, then did another when the film was on the floor, and then they had to cancel the shoot because of the weather conditions where they had to shoot (sic).”

You may like to read

He then further added, “Then, I went on my summer break with my boys and when I came back I had to do the third transformation in 6-8 weeks. It was incredibly difficult and I had to shoot three songs back to back while I was doing transformation, which meant there was no fuel and I was just running on steam (sic).”

Hirthik Revealed He Smoked Cigarettes, Ate Gajar Halwa and Ice Cream

Hirthik explains the situation when his Fighter shoot got over Hrithik stated, “When the day came and my body shot got done, it got over, I was so happy and relieved. But nothing was filling me up. I had gajar ka halwa, ice cream, I had not planned for the reward, I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done (sic).”

He further added, “I picked up a cigarette and started smoking. I went into the other deep end and that’s a learning in itself because, in one week, my resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75. It’s that bad for you. So, I stopped. But it was a disaster.”

Fighter Movie Cast

This film represents the first time Hrithik and Deepika have worked together and the third time they have collaborated with filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar in important roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.