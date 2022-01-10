Happy Birthday, Hrithik Roshan: Today is Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan‘s birthday, and wishes have been pouring in from all around the world on social media. On his birthday, he gave fans the first glimpse from upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik, in the poster, was seen in a V-neck black kurta that had an exquisite white pattern. The actor spotted scruffy beard and raggedy hair, along with a pair of sunglasses. He had a black chain around his neck while his face and chest were covered with bloodstains. Sharing the glimpse from the Vikram Vedha remake, Hrithik wrote, ‘वेधा. VEDHA’ in both Hindi and English on his Instagram. We can’t hold our cool when the caption on the photo alluded to his portrayal as a gangster.Also Read - Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Huge Film’ to go on Floors Only on THIS Condition

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s first look from Vikram Vedha:

Since the minute Hrithik shared the first look, fans have showered him with affection in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, "Ufff .. fire … Goosebumps coming after seeing this picture." Another follower wrote, "Ooo bhaaiii what a look" with several fire emojis. While one of them also predicted a box office collection of Rs 500 crore for the film Vedha. His admirers dubbed him 'king' and wished him a happy birthday.

The film, which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is a remake of Pushkar and Gayatri’s 2017 Tamil-language hit ‘Vikram Vedha,‘ which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi adaptation is likewise directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. It is an action thriller based on a police officer’s mission to track down and kill a known gangster. After the criminal voluntarily surrenders and tells him three stories, the cop’s vision of good and evil is altered.

We wish the greek god aka Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! What do you think about his look from Vikram Vedha? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.