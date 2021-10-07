Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan stands in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan as he is in the NCB’s custody. The War actor has written a letter to Aryan to inspire him to stay strong despite these testing times. “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man. Oct 7, 2021” (sic.)Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing: NCB Likely To Seek Extension of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Custody

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan on October 3 following the drug bust at rave party that took place on Saturday night, October 2. The NCB's custody of Aryan Khan ends today, October 7. Senior counsel Satish Maneshinde, who represents the 23-year-old, is expected to make another application for bail.

Will Aryan Khan get bail in the ongoing drugs case?