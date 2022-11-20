Hrithik Roshan Slams Rumours of Moving Into Rs 100 Crore House With Saba Azad: ‘As a Public Figure…’

Hrithik Roshan recently slammed rumours of moving into Rs 100 Crore house with girlfriend Saba Azad in his social media post.

Hrithik Roshan Slams Rumours of Moving Into Rs 100 Crore House With Saba Azad: ‘As a Public Figure...'

Hrithik Slams Rumours About Moving in With Saba: Hrithik Roshan, who hardly speaks about his personal life in public shared a major update on Sunday. Putting an end to all speculation about him moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad, Hrithik slammed all the rumours. As the gossip mills had been widely reporting about the Vikram Vedha actor and Saba going to shift in a Rs 100 Crore apartment. Hrithik denied all the false claims as he took to his social media handle. The actor also wrote about responsible reportage in his post.

Also Read:

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S TWEET SLAMMING FALSE REPORTS:

There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

HRITHIK ROSHAN SLAMS FALSE REPORTS

The actor tweeted, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.” According to multiple media reports, a source closer to the actor had stated that “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon.” Hrithik’s fans hailed his dignified post on social media. A netizen wrote, “Just ignore this nonsense news. Focus on your work.” Another person commented, “We don’t even bother in such PR related reports.”

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

For more updates on Hrithik Roshan, check out this space at India.com.