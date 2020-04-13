Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is going to be the first Bollywood release in China once normalcy returns there. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the Vikas Bahl directorial is all set to hit the screens in China as the country tries to bounce back after the coronavirus crisis that reportedly originated in Wuhan. The country lifted its lockdown earlier this month after the situation started to improve in the last few weeks. Also Read - People's Bank of China Increases Stake in HDFC to 1% From 0.8%

The news was confirmed by the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group Shibashish Sarkar who said they had applied for the censor certificate of Super 30 in China and are hoping to have the film screened there once the industry opens. "Super 30 was applied for censorship in China. As and when the country and the industry open up, it will first get censored. And then it'll get a release in the country," he said.

Super 30 emerged as a successful film at the Box Office when it released in June last year. Hrithik played the role of real-life Indian Math wizard Anand Kumar who started an education batch for underprivileged students to help them crack the entrance exam for the IIT. The film met with a good response and Hrithik's performance was praised.

The makers are planning to see the same magic happening in China as the people living under lockdown for weeks set to get a respite once the theatres re-open. In India meanwhile, reports of extending the lockdown until April 30 are rife. The country is currently under the lockdown till April 14, tomorrow, however, PM Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation to inform about the extension at his earliest. Over 9000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 308 deaths so far in the country.