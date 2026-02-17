Home

Hrithik Roshan to Arijit Singh: 8 big names set for Bollywood directorial debuts in 2026

From Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut with Krrish 4 to Arijit Singh and top writers stepping behind the camera, 2026 is shaping up as a landmark year for new Bollywood directors.

As Bollywood gears up for a packed 2026 with big-ticket releases and ambitious productions, a quieter yet equally powerful shift is taking place behind the scenes. A new generation of storytellers, including established actors, celebrated writers and music icons, is stepping into the director’s chair. With fresh perspectives and bold ideas, these first-time filmmakers are ready to reshape mainstream Hindi cinema.

Leading the buzz is Hrithik Roshan, who is preparing to move behind the camera after more than 25 years as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

Hrithik Roshan to direct and star in Krrish 4

In a major development for the industry, Hrithik Roshan is expected to direct and headline Krrish 4, the fourth instalment of the blockbuster superhero franchise. Having led the previous films under the direction of Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik is now taking creative charge of the universe himself.

Rakesh Roshan will continue to back the project as producer, joined by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. Reports suggest that Hrithik plans to expand the Krrish universe on a much grander scale, with cutting-edge visual effects and a global cinematic vision. The actor has reportedly spent years understanding VFX technology and filmmaking craft to prepare for this leap.

Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with a theatrical release targeted for 2028.

Big names to step into the direction:

Arijit Singh

Singer and music composer Arijit Singh is also set to make his directorial debut. Industry insiders indicate that he will helm a jungle adventure film produced by Mahaveer Jain, scheduled to go on floors in early 2026.

Sumit Arora

Screenwriter Sumit Arora, known for penning dialogues for Stree, Chandu Champion, 83, Jawan, The Family Man and Dahaad, is preparing to direct a high-concept entertainer expected to begin production after the 2026 monsoon.

Sourabh Gupta

Sourabh Gupta, who wrote dialogues for Animal and Jaat, will make his debut with Laikey Laikaa, produced by Phantom Studios. The film stars Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani and is slated for a summer 2026 theatrical release.

OTT and mid-budget cinema see a strong directorial line-up

Celebrated writer Ritesh Shah, known for Kahaani, Pink, Airlift and Sardhar Udham, will debut as director with Ghooskhor Pandat, an intense crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Neeraj Pandey under Friday Filmworks, the film will premiere on Netflix in early 2026.

Aakash Kaushik, writer of Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, is also making his directorial debut with a romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Dharma Productions is reportedly eyeing a first-half 2026 release. He is also said to be in discussions with Ekta Kapoor for Udta Punjab 2.

Vivek Daschaudhary will debut with Toaster, backed by Rajkummar Rao’s production banner. The Netflix murder mystery features Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

Sreeti Mukherji, who assisted Ayan Mukherji on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, is set to make her directorial debut with an Amazon Prime film produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment.

With actors, writers and musicians stepping into filmmaking, 2026 is poised to be more than just a year of big releases. It promises a fresh, creative wave that could redefine the future of Bollywood storytelling.

