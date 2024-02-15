Home

Hrithik Roshan To Begin Filming Ayan Mukerji’s High-Octane Action-Thriller War 2 From Next Week, Film To Be Dark And Gritty

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the YRF Spy Universe Film is set to unveil a fresh portrayal of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the sequel to War, with the filmmaker brimming with enthusiasm.

Hrithik Roshan as agent Kabir in Siddharth Anand’s film War was adored by the audience. The film was released in 2019, and over the period of years, people started talking about the part of the film. His comeback in a spy persona was teased through a post-credit scene in the Diwali 2023 film, Tiger 3, reigniting discussions about his return in War 2. Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Hrithik is all set to start with the War 2 shoot from next week.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the YRF Spy Universe Film is set to showcase a fresh aspect of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the sequel to War, with the filmmaker highly motivated for the endeavour. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “Hrithik Roshan is all set to start shooting for War 2 by February 23. He kicks off the journey on War 2 with an action-packed introductory sequence, designed by Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and the entire action team of the film. Hrithik will be shooting for his introductory action sequence for two weeks, and the makers are confident to take the audience on a ride from the first frame of the film.”

Hrithik has been doing a tough training for War 2. However, the actor injured his lower back. Back on Wednesday, the actor also shared a mirror selfie where he can be seen with crutches. Though the injury is not serious, it is expected that he will get back on set next week. Also, it is being said that the movie will be a bit different from other YRF Spy Universe as it will be darker and grittier. Further, the movie is set to be released on August 14, 2025.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, “Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and gritty.”

Meanwhile, War 2 will mark the latest addition to Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe. Before War 2, movies such as Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023) made huge headlines among the audience. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, War 2 also features Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.

