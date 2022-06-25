Celebrities Turned Entrepreneurs: Since the public is privy to the lives of celebrities, it is highly improbable that the public will remain unaware of the celebutantes’ secrets. But when these powerful people start multitasking and step into the economic sector, the general public is likely to be interested in them and their enterprises. The lives of celebrities also appear to be quite exciting due to the juggling of their acting jobs and new enterprises. These people are doing incredibly well in business and are willing to share their experiences through appearances and Ted speeches.Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Star in SRK-Nayanthara's Jawan? Netizens Rejoice: 'Mass And Class'

5 Bollywood celebs who have successfully launched their own businesses:

1. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle works as an interior designer, producer, and author and has a different identity than being the wife of Akshay Kumar. She dons multiple hats with effortless ease. She runs a successful interior decor company-The White Window, and a production house – Grazing Goat Pictures. Khanna is the author of the best-selling books: Funnybones and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She has forayed into public space as a DNA and Times of India columnist. She also produced a National Award-winning movie, Padman. In 2019, Twinkle Khanna launched her digital content company, Tweak India – a collective and collaborative space for women that spotlights complex topics ranging from sex education to feminine health while championing women to be financially independent and socially confident.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has successfully marketed his fitness wear brand, HRX in the Indian market. India’s first celebrity-based brand, focusing on sports and active lifestyle space. Founded by Hrithik Roshan, Sid Shah, Afsar Zaidi, and Kamal Punwani in 2013, the company has recently become popular for its wide range of products in fitness, sports and training apparel, footwear, and accessories. The actor has also bought some equity stake in Bengaluru-based fitness startup CureFit and designed a signature HRX workout -for its gym center Cult.

3. Shilpa Shetty

The Bollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur co-authored a book – The Great Indian Diet with fitness expert Luke Coutinho. She has 13 brands in her kitty from varied categories like Food & Beverages, Telecom, Skincare, FMCG, Choc, etc. She is a fitness icon, TV reality show judge, and partner in a spa chain. Shilpa also involved herself in real estate by setting up grouphomebuyers.com in 2011. She launched a spa and wellness chain IOSIS in 2009 and also, has a joint venture with Vandana Luthra’s VLCC to offer yoga and physiotherapy services in India and other Asian countries. In April 2014, Shilpa established Satyug Gold and called it one of her most ambitious ventures. The couple also took over a defunct glass company – Hindusthan Safety Glass.

4. Deepika Padukone

From having her website for her online closet where people can buy clothes from her collection to an online diary – it leaves little to the imagination that this diva can be a brilliant entrepreneur too. Deepika started her own clothing label – All About You. She also runs her foundation – ‘Live, Love, Laugh’ to support and normalize mental health. Other than that, Deepika has been an active investor in a plethora of start-up enterprises such as Epigamia and Purplle. She also has a production house called KA productions. Deepika Padukone also runs her own family office, KA Enterprises.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Shraddha Kapoor is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman. The young star has quite the business acumen and has equity in 4 big brands across various categories. She has currently invested in the beauty and cosmetics brand MyGlamm, the luxury furnishing brand BellaCasa, and Shunya – which brings the age-old goodness of Ayurveda into modern-day life via their FMCG products, and the cruelty-free healthcare brand Power Gummies.

