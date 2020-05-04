Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday, treated his fans with one of his talents that remained unexplored for years. He shared a video of himself from the online concert ‘I For India’ in which he is seen in the avatar of a musician. The actor took to Instagram to share the video in which he is seen playing the piano while singing the famous Kishore Kumar song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan’ from the iconic film Yaarana. Also Read - I for India: Shah Rukh Khan Sings 'Sab Thik Ho Jaega' With AbRam Khan, Video Drives Netizens Bonkers

The Bang Bang actor also revealed that he is a non-pianist and a non-singer but practiced for 7 hours for the concert. “So the equation goes as: Non pianist + non singer x 7 hours = (On phone speaker) and (on headphones).#IForIndia,” he tweeted along with the video. The ‘I for India’ concert was organised by film directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar and it featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries. The funds raised through the concert will go to the COVID-19 relief fund. Also Read - Nick Jonas Calls India His Second Home as Priyanka Chopra Joins Him at 'i For India' Concert to Raise Funds For COVID-19 Victims

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a beautiful and emotional post in the memory of his Chintu uncle. With an adorable picture of Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and him, the actor penned, “Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called.. I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me.”

Hrithik Roshan and Rishi Kapoor worked together in 2012’s Agneepath.