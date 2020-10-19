Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are leaving no stone unturned to fight against COVID-19. They are helping in treating patients wearing a PPE kit. A heart-warming video of an Assam doctor Dr. Arup Senapati dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo song from the movie War goes viral. He is grooving in front of the COVID-19 patients to make them feel happy. Wearing a PPE Kit, an ENT surgeon shakes his legs with all perfect moves and mastering the hook step. It seems like he is one of the big fans of Hrithik. The video was tweeted by Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmad with the caption, “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr. Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam (sic).” Also Read - Assam Doctor in PPE Kit Dances to ‘Ghungroo’ to Cheer up COVID-19 Patients, Video Goes Viral | Watch

As soon as the video went viral, Hrithik shared it from his account and wrote: "Tell Dr. Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit."

Dr. Anup Senapti is on COVID-19 Duty at Silchar Medical College Assam. He surprised his patients by performing for them. The video has won the hearts of netizens and has gathered 10.9k retweets and 49.7k likes.

Watch the viral video here:

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

India has recorded 7550273 total cases with 6663608 recovered cases and 114610 deaths so far.