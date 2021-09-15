Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday morning, spent a quality time with his mother on breakfast table. His latest Instagram post has inspired many to create special memories with your loved ones. While sharing the post with his mother, soaking sunshine on the balcony, Hrithik wrote, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning . Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug. A few section of people noticed his damp wall and asked, ‘Hrithik Ke Ghar Mein Silan’.Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Get a Gold Chain, Goddess Laxmi Coins From Hrithik Roshan's Parents

The comment read, “Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar mein silan” along with some sad, crying emojis. Silan refers to the dampness on the wall. However, what amazed us was Hrithik could have ignored the comment but he took to the comment section to explain on why the wall has gone damp. The actor wrote, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Right now even the house is on rent, I am buying my own house soon”, replied Hrithik. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Congratulates Paralympians, Salutes Their 'Unstoppable Spirit' On Teacher's Day

Not only this, Hrithik again commented saying, “Silan nahi hoga toh silan ko theek karne ka maza kaise aiga bhai?” Also Read - 'Well Intentioned, But Misinterpreted': Zomato Issues Statement After Outrage Over Ads Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik’s replies won several hearts and netizens called him a great star.

Have a look at the post shared by Hrithik Roshan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Krrish 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish is a sequel to the 2003 movie Koi…Mil Gaya. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite Hrithik while Krrish 3 featured the duo along with Kangana Ranaut.