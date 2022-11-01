Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Wish For GF Saba Azad: Actor Saba Azad turned a year older on Tuesday, November 1 and her actor boyfriend Hrithik Roshan has a special wish for her. He dropped an adorable birthday wish for his singer-girlfriend Saba Azad on social media. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture which he captioned, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022.”Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Make Heads Turn in White at an Engagement Party, Fans Say 'Naya Naya Pyaar' - WATCH Viral Video

HRITHIK ROSHAN’S ROMANTIC BIRTHDAY WISH FOR SABA AZAD

Saba quickly reacted to the post and dropped a loving comment. She wrote, “Ro thank you for this and thank you for being.” Fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Hrithik Roshan’s sister Pashmina and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished Saba in the comment section. Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite a long time and frequently get spotted hand-in-hand at various events. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport, Fans Say 'Love is in The Air' - Watch Viral Video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha‘ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience. He will be next seen in another action thriller film ‘Fighter‘ along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik.

Saba, on the other hand, is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi‘, ‘Shaandaar‘, and ‘Karwaan‘. Like Hrithik, Saba’s feed is also proof of the fact the two are madly in love with each other. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film ‘Songs of Paradise‘ in which she will be seen along with Soni Razdan.

Happy Birthday, Saba Azad!

(With inputs from ANI)