Zomato Tenders Apology for Hrithik's 'Mahakal Thali Ad': Hrithik Roshan's controversial Mahakal Thali ad' that faced backlash has been taken down by the food delivery app. Zomato has issued clarification and also tendered an apology for hurting religious sentiments. The company in its statement stated, "We offer our sincerest apologies, for the intent here was never to hurt anyone's beliefs and sentiments." Ujjain priests from the Mahakaleshwar temple had objected to the online food delivery firm's advertisement featuring Hrithik. In the ad commercial the Vikram Vedha actor says that he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from "Mahakal". Mahakal is another name for Lord Shiva and also happens to be the name of a restaurant that is a delivery partner of Zomato at Ujjain.

Mahakaleshwar priests claimed that the ad offended Hindu sentiments and demanded its withdrawal by the food aggregator. The priests also told that they had approached Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who is the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, and sought action against the company. In its statement, the company said that the ad "referenced 'thalis' at 'Mahakal Restaurant', and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple."

Check out the clarification tweet by the company:

Hey, we have something to share – pic.twitter.com/gmPgiGYwGp — zomato care (@zomatocare) August 21, 2022



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police into the matter and was quoted as “Prima facie, the advertisement video being circulated on social media seems morphed. I have told Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police to look into the reality of the video and report to me so that action can be initiated against the guilty.”

The Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain is considered as one of the most sacred temples, since it is among the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

