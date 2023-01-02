Top Recommended Stories
Hrithik Roshan’s Chiseled Eight-Pack Abs Break The Internet, Fans Say ‘Bohot Hard’ at 48
Hrithik Roshan's chiseled eight-pack abs avatar from his new movie Fighter is breaking the internet.
Hrithik Roshan’s Eight-Pack Abs Break The Internet: Hrithik Roshan is known for his perfection and discipline when it comes to professionalism. The actor who follows a strict health and fitness regime recently shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. Hrithik can be seen flaunting his eight-pack abs and celebs and netizens went gaga over his chiseled physique. The Fighter actor is known for doing action-oriented roles in movies like Krrish 3, Bang Bang, War and Vikram Vedha. His slick and stylish action role in Dhoom 2 also showcased his ripped off physique apart from his dancing skills. As he is working on Sidharth Anand’s Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He has once again been regular with her gym routine.
HRITHIK ROSHAN SHARES CHISELED EIGHT-PACK-ABS LOOK
Sharing a picture of himself as he removed his t-shirt, the actor’s eight-pack abs are the perfect Monday motivation to workout. Hrithik captioned his post as, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Okay then .” While Anil Kapoor commented, “Here comes the real fighter .” A fan even wrote, “Bohot hard at 48.”
CHECK OUT TWITTER REACTION TO HRITHIK ROSHAN’S CHISELED AVATAR:
Itna bhi motivation nahi dena tha
— Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 2, 2023
Thanks for INSPIRING from the beginning https://t.co/764QB8ClB9
— S e e N u (@SrinivasFitness) January 2, 2023
Dayum!!
— Darshan’s Assertions (@Sayanikudi) January 2, 2023
— Draj (@Draj71190480) January 2, 2023
YRF’s Pathaan and Tiger 3 are said to be part of its spy universe linked to Hrithik’s 2019 blockbuster War. Speculations are rife at the rumour mills about a sequel to the film.
