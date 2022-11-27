Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Pashmina Aces Contemporary Dance Moves in Viral Reel – Watch

Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister Pashmina recently turned into a Bollywood diva as she showcased her contemporary dance moves in viral reel.

Hrithik’s Cousin Pashmina Aces Contemporary Dance Moves: Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan has been making the headlines off lately for her fashion statements. The poised and charming star kid keeps treating her fans and followers with her impressive social media posts. Pashmina recently became the talk of the town for her alleged relationship rumours with Kartik Aaryan speculated widely by gossip mills. However, the latter slammed the reports in one of his recent interviews while promoting his upcoming OTT release Freddy. Pashmina, who often posts pictures and videos of her travel, workout sessions and family get-together is winning hearts with her contemporary dance moves in a viral video.

CHECK OUT PASHMINA ROSHAN’S VIRAL DANCE REEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

PASHMINA ROSHAN TURNS INTO BOLLYWOOD DIVA IN CONTEMPORARY DANCE REEL

The Vikram Vedha actor’s younger sister posted a video where she dances to Shankar Ehsan Loy’s O Rangrez from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Pashmina is dressed in an elegant sharara-suit while she gracefully grooves to contemporary dance moves. She brings the much-needed panache in the minute-long reel as she looks drop-dead-gorgeous. Pashmina captioned her Instagram post as, “On breezy days, we dance 🌻🌤️🍄Choreography : @charvi.b Masterji 🌈,” while sharing her dance video. @charvi.b is celebrity personal trainer and choreographer Charvi Bhardwaj’s Instagram handle. Charvi has also trained Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor in classical and contemporary dance. Pashmina’s mother Kanchan Roshan commented on the photo and stated, “Pash Love this 💛🧚🏻‍♂️💛and love watching you dance ✨.”

Pashmina will soon expected to make her Bollywood debut in Ishq Vishq Rebound. She is the daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother and music composer Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan.

