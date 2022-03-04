Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, who is sick, received food from his family amid their dating rumours. Saba took to social media to share how she was pampered by the Roshans. “When you’re homesick but have the best hoomans ever feeding you,” she wrote the caption with a photo of pizza, pasta and treats. She tagged Rajesh Roshan’s wife Kanchan Roshan, their daughter Pashmina Roshan and Hrithik’s cousin Suranika Soni in the photo, who are all a part of one family.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is All Praises For His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad, Former Gives a Shoutout Ahead of Her Gig

Last month, Saba Azad spent a day with the Roshans at their home. Hrithik's uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan posted a picture from the fam-jam and he wrote: "Happiness is always around… Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time."

Not only this, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan too appreciated her on social media. The popular interior designer who's dating Aly Goni after separating from Hrithik, took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai. The pictures had went viral on the internet.

It looks like things are going great between the couple and she has now become a part of the family. Saba is an actor and a musician. She was recently seen in Sony LIV web series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik, on the work front, is busy with the shooting of his movie Vikram Vedha in which he’s playing the role of ‘Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram.’ The actor has also got Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in his pipeline next.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik dating Saba?