Hrithik Roshan’s Lover Saba Azad And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Share Cute Birthday Posts For ‘Ro’

Hrithik Roshan’s Lover Saba Azad And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Wish The Best For ‘Ro’ in Cute Birthday Posts

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday on January 10, Tuesday. His girlfriend, actress Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to their respective handles to share the cutest birthday wishes for their ‘Ro’. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a string of pictures which she captioned, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is tres bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be – for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned.”

In the pictures, Saba shared some throwback pictures with Hrithik from their vacations. Take a look at the series of pics from their vacations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)



Sussanne Khan, on the other hand, shared a series of pictures with her ex-husband Hrithik. She also uploaded Saba and Arslan Goni’s pics too from a bash. The video also had a family picture featuring Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik, and his sons from a birthday celebration. Sussanne wrote, “Happiest birthday Rye..the best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless (high-5, red heart, hugs, biceps emojis). Onwards and more upwards from her.” She used ‘10th Jan 2023’ as the hashtag on the post. Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni commented, “Happy birthday…wish you great year @hrithikroshan (party popper emojis).” Actor Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy happy birthday (hug and heart emojis).”Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Happy happy birthday Duggu: have an amazing year @hrithikroshan (three red heart emojis).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.