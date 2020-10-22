Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan who raised her voice today morning related to the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying that “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest”, has tested positive for novel coronavirus. She contracted with virus some time back and is currently in isolation. In an interview with Times of India, the star mom said it is asymptomatic. Pinkie Roshan told the news portal, “Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative.” Also Read - Travel News: Central Government Makes Graded Relaxation in Visa and Travel Restrictions, All You Need to Know

Also, it is Pinkie's birthday today as she posted a picture where her family surprised her with flowers and balloons. She shared a picture of the surprise and wrote: "#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door". The picture shared by her shows a huge alphabet P, lit with lights and covered with flowers. There are a few balloons fixed with the flowers and it looks beautiful.

Pinkie Roshan added that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika were with her.

View this post on Instagram #myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door🙏🙏❤️❤️ A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Oct 21, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

As per the report in Hindustan Times, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are at his Khandala farmhouse. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, has moved to his flat, close to his parents’ home in Juhu. Sussanne Khan with the two boys, Hrehaan and Hredhaan, moved back to her Versova flat.

We wish for her speedy recovery.